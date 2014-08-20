Marquette to host Blue-Gray Games Saturday

This Saturday August 23 at 6pm Marquette Catholic High School will host the “Blue-Gray Games” at Public School Stadium, followed by the annual fall pep rally.

“The Blue Gray game was held by Marquette for decades as a full-dress scrimmage before the first football game. The school took a break for a few years but with enrollment back up now over 415 we are excited to bring this tradition back and expand it by adding boys soccer, cheerleading and the dance team to the schedule”, said Sara Ulrich, Marquette Athletic Director. “All fall sports players and coaches will be introduced.”

After the boys soccer and football scrimmages Marquette will hold their annual fall pep rally. “This is an annual event the students, coaches and staff enjoy so much that we wanted our parents, alumni, past parents and future Explorers to be a part of it as well. So we’ve moved the pep rally from the Marquette gym to the Stadium. Admission is free. It’s going to be a lot of fun and we hope the Marquette community will show up to join us”, said Ulrich.

