ALTON - Marquette Catholic High School students participated in the recent Youth Leadership Conference held at Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville coordinated by Sen. Eric Harriss.

The students were Jacob Rose, Marissa Statos, and Alicia McCulley along with AP Government Teacher Beth DeCourcey. The students are shown here with Sen. Harriss.

Marquette Principal Tim Harmon said: "Through this experience, our students were able to discuss and propose policy ideas important to their generation.

"The conference provided insight into how state government works, tools to achieve career success, and opportunities to work in small groups to develop potential legislation for consideration by the Illinois General Assembly."