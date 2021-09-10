Marquette Splits Two Meets, Loses To Althoff 5-4, Defeats Granite City 9-0, Gross, Tinsley Win Twice In Singles, Wendle Wins Twice In Doubles Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON - The girls' tennis team at Marquette Catholic High split a pair of meets this week, losing to Belleville Althoff Catholic 5-4 on Tuesday, then bouncing back to defeat Granite City 9-0 on Thursday, with both meets being played at Gordon Moore Park. Betsy Gross and Olivia Tinsley won twice in the singles matches, while Monica Wendle took both of her doubles matches with different partners on the week. "We played well against Althoff, but just couldn’t bring home the victory," Marquette head girls tennis coach Mike Walters said. "We had a great match tonight as all of the girls played well. Unfortunately for Granite City, their number 2 player was injured or the match would have been closer." In the meet against the Crusaders, the singles started with N. Cohn defeating Wendle 6-2, 2-6, 10-4, while K. Conrad won over Nina Walters 6-0, 6-0. K. Cohn defeated Alexis Williams 7-5, 6-1, while Gross got the first point for the Explorers with a 6-2, 7-6 (8-6 in the tiebreak) win over M. Lanter. Tinsley then won over N. Moody 6-2, 2-6, 10-7 but Kamryn Bell lost to A. Wagner 2-6, 6-4, 10-6. Article continues after sponsor message Limited spots available - advertise with us today! In the doubles matches, N. Cohn and Conrad won over Wendle and Williams 8-6, while Walters and Gross won over Lanter and Moody 8-2 and Bell and Anna Joehl won over K. Cohn and Wagner 8-6. Against the Warriors, Wendle started Marquette off well with an 8-1 win over Peyton Hatfield, while Walters won over Carmen Williams 8-1. Williams defeated Alivia Vaughn 8-2, while Gross won over Heidi Schipkowski 8-1. Tinsley defeated Carlee Wright 8-0 and Joehl won over Bella Brooksher 8-1. In the doubles, Wendle and Tinsley won over Hatfield and Vaughn 8-5, Walters and Gross defeated Williams and Wright 8-2 and Joehl and Bell won over Schipkowski and Ella Hickam 8-4. The Explorers play at Alton on Tuesday in their annual dual meet, then are at Quincy Notre Dame on Wednesday, with both meets starting at 3:30 p.m., and play in the Greenville Quad next Thursday in a 4 p.m. start. More like this: Print Version Submit a Sports Tip