ALTON - Marquette Catholic recently honored its Scholar Bowl team seniors who were described as "a very special group."

The seniors' loyalty and support have certainly helped Marquette Catholic's efforts toward a successful season.

Here are the 2024 Marquette Seniors and their parents:

Anna Bridegroom is the daughter of John & Amanda Bridegroom. She has been a member of the Scholar bowl for 2 years. Her future plan is to study Pre-veterinary medicine at undecided college at this time. Her favorite memory is Viking baby clothes and the bus rides. She would like to thank family, friends and Mr. Koehler for taking over Scholar bowl after Dungeon Prairie grass master Ian Edward Caveny left last year.

Makaila Irby is the daughter of Nicole McCormick. She has been a member of the Scholar Bowl for 2 years. Her future plan is to attend Central Methodist University and major in Biology and Chemistry. Her favorite memory is the Taylor Swift debate. She would like to thank Mr. Koehler, her family, as well as all of her teammates.

Article continues after sponsor message

Ella May Maher is the daughter of Amy Maher. She has been a member of the Scholar bowl team for 2 years. Her future plan is to attend UMSL and study Art. Her favorite memory is the bus rides after matches and Viking baby clothes. She would like to thank her family, friends, Mr. Koehler, Mr. Caveny and her cat Monday.

Jacob Rose is the son of Ann & Robert Rose. He has been a member of the Scholar Bowl for 2 years. He was Southwestern Novice Bowl Tournament Medalist. His future plan is to college and major in Physics. His favorite memory is Viking baby clothes and sitting around the campfire. He would like to thank his parents and his teammates for encouraging him to continue playing even when he wanted to quit.

Marissa Statos is the daughter of Tara & Tony Statos. She has been a member of the Scholar Bowl for 3 years. She is Varsity Captain and highest scorer on the team. Her future plan is to attend University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and major in political science. Her favorite memory is when asked who sang the song “Imagine”, Abby & her looked at each other saying that’s so easy. Abby then proceed to answer “John Legend” instead of “John Lennon”. She would like to thank her parents, her grandpa and grandma who she wished could be here and her team and especially to Abby who never let her go on a nerdy adventure alone.

Abigail Taylor is the daughter of John and Hannah Taylor. She has been a member of the Scholar Bowl team for 3 years. She is Co-Captain of the Team this year. Her future plan is to attend college and study Aerospace Engineering. Her favorite memory is bus rides with Mr. Koehler and Mr. Caveny. She would like to thank her parents, teachers and coaches.

Peter Walch is the son of Denny & Karen Walch. He has been a member of the Scholar bowl for one year. His future plan is to attend University of Wisconsin Madison or SIUE to major in chemistry and history. His favorite memory is bus conversations with Luke. He would like to thank his family and Mr. Koehler.

More like this: