ALTON – The successful boys and girls basketball seasons at Marquette Catholic were recognized with the announcement of the all-Prairie State Conference teams announced on Wednesday.

On the boy's team, seniors Nick Hemann and Chris Hartrich were two of the three unanimous choices for the first team. Both led the Explorers to a 30-4 season record and trip to the Sweet Sixteen, where they were eliminated in the Class 2A sectional final by Nashville. The Hornets will be playing in the state finals this weekend in Peoria.

Hemann led Marquette with a scoring average of 11.7 points-per-game, while Hartrich was right behind with an 11.3 average.

Also being named to the first team locally were Bunker Hill’s Jacob Weidner, Zion Adams of East Alton-Wood River and DaMonte Bean of Metro-East Lutheran. Weidner led the Minutemen with a 14.1 points-per-game average, while Adams averaged 11 points for the Oilers and Bean averaged 10.9 points for the Knights during the season.

Article continues after sponsor message

Also named to the first team were Quinton Kosowski of Mt. Olive, and Carter Sabol and Alex Tosetti of Nokomis. Sabol was the only other unanimous choice for the team.

Receiving honorable mentions were Marquette’s Cortez Harris, D.J. Villhard of Father McGivney Catholic, Jonah Wilson, Jason Williams and Cooper Krone of Metro-East Lutheran and Trevor Wright of Nokomis.

Leading the way on the girls’ first team were a trio of Explorer players, Adrenna Snipes, Kamryn Fandry and Abby Williams. Snipes was among the scoring leaders in the St. Louis area as a freshman, averaging 17.9 points-per-game, while Fandry averaged 7.2 points and Williams averaged 5.6 points. All were unanimous picks for the team.

Also named to the first team were EAWR’s Aubrey Robinson, Anna McKee and Macy Hoppes of Father McGivney Catholic and Sami Kasting of Metro-East Lutheran.

Robinson was among the leaders of the Oilers’ breakout season and was also a unanimous choice for the team. McKee led the Griffins with a 14.0 PPG average, while Hoppes averaged 7.3 points. McKee was also a unanimous pick, as was Kasting, who averaged 15 points-per-game for the Knights.

Nokomis’ Macee Eisenbarth was also named to the first team unanimously.

Receiving honorable mentions were EAWR’s LeighAnn Nottke and Jayden Ulrich, Caitlyn Pendall of Father McGivney and Destiny Williams of Metro-East Lutheran.

More like this: