ALTON - Marquette Catholic’s boys and girls and other area teams finished the bowling season in strong fashion. Here are some of their results that involved Marquette against MELHS, Jersey, East Alton-Wood River, Southwestern and Civic Memorial.

Marquette’s varsity defeated MELHS in another match. Hayden Sherman had a 197.5 average, followed by William Roderfeld with a 190.1. Joey Gatermann had a 184.3, Isaac Hendrickson a 182.2 and Marc Tassinari a 178.5 average. Marquette’s varsity won 36-4.

In the girls match, Peyton Watsek led with a total of 425, followed by Paige Masterson with a 394. Marissa Lowe had a 528 for MELHS. Watsek had a 130.9 average and Masterson a 130.1 average, followed by Sophia Cox with a 103.0 average.

In a boys match against Jersey, Marquette’s boys were led by Joey Gaterman with a 640, Roderfeld with a 588, and Sherman with a 551.

Article continues after sponsor message

Watsek had a 451 against Jersey's girls, while Alyssa Reed had a 354 and Ella DeMere had a 334. Sammie Malley led Jersey with a 539 and Emma Miller had a 448. Jersey scored 2,080 to Marquette’s 1,701 total.

Heinz had a 616, Hendrickson a 574, Sherman had a 534 against East Alton-Wood River, led by Rushton with a 597. Marquette scored a 2858 to East Alton’s 2,236.

Marquette’s girls were led by Bailey Tweedy with a 401 and Sophie Cox with a 268 against EA-WR, Fry had a 454 for EA-WR, Morrison a 463 and Gernon a 434.

Marquette's boys and girls faced Southwestern. Roderfeld had a 570, while Sherman a 562. Dierking led Southwestern with a 599, followed by Cottingham with a 509. Final totals ended up Marquette with 2,631 to Southwestern's 2,451.

Masterson had a 373 for Marquette against Southwestern's girls, followed by Watsek with a 358. Hines had a 320 for Southwestern, followed by Baker with a 311 and Yotter a 306. Marquette had 1,707 to Southwestern's 1,317.

Sherman had a 656, followed by Roderfeld with a 572 against Civic Memorial, followed by Hendrickson with a 539. Hawk had a 626 for CM, followed by Harkey with a 589.

More like this: