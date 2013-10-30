Marquette Catholic High School held its second Early bird drawing for their Mega raffle this past Saturday, October 26th. The $1000 early bird prize was sponsored by Liberty Bank and the winner was drawn at the halftime of the Marquette home football game.

Ramona Scheibe from Alton was the winner of the $1000 Early bird drawing. “ I have never won anything in my life. This makes me very happy,” she said. Marquette Principal Michael Slaughter and Director of Fundraising , Margot Huber, presented the check to Scheibe on Tuesday at the school.

The proceeds for this year’s Mega Raffle will benefit transportation for Marquette students to and from school and athletic, academic and religious activities. “We offer so many teams and activities and eighty -five percent of our students participate. We could not operate as a school without being able to provide transportation. By purchasing tickets, not only are you supporting Marquette students, but you can win up to $61,000 in cash prizes” said Michael Slaughter , Marquette Principal.

Tickets are still available for the Grand Prize drawing that takes place at Marquette on November 30, 2013. To purchase a ticket you can go to www.marquettecatholic.org/megaraffle and purchase online.

