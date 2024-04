Marquette, McGivney Among Area Girls Soccer Teams To Recieve Postseason Top Seeds Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON – The IHSA recently released the girls soccer postseason brackets for all three classes on Friday, April 26. Among area teams, Father McGivney, Marquette, Triad, Columbia, and O’Fallon all earned a No. 1 seed in their respected sub-sectionals. The girls soccer postseason schedule goes as follows: CLASS 1A MURPHYSBORO SECTIONAL COLUMBIA REGIONAL (1) Columbia vs. (8) DuQuoin – Saturday, May 11 - 10 a.m.

(3) Murphysboro vs. (6) Pinckneyville – Saturday, May 11 – Noon

Regional championship on Tuesday, May 14 at 5 p.m. EDWARDSVILLE (METRO-EAST LUTHERAN) REGIONAL (2) Mater Dei vs. (8) East Alton-Wood River – Friday, May 10 - 4:30 p.m.

(3) Roxana vs. (7) Metro-East Lutheran – Friday, May 10 - 6:30 p.m.

Regional championship on Tuesday, May 14 at 5 p.m. GLEN CARBON (FATHER MCGIVNEY) REGIONAL (1) Father McGivney vs. (6) Maryville Christian – Saturday, May 11 - 10 a.m.

(4) Breese Central vs. (5) Trenton Wesclin – Saturday, May 11 - Noon

Regional championship on Tuesday, May 14 at 4 p.m. RIVERTON SECTIONAL GREENVILLE REGIONAL (2) Greenville vs. (8) Piasa Southwestern – Friday, May 10 - 4 p.m.

(3) Staunton vs. (7) Gillespie – Friday, May 10 - 6 p.m.

HILLSBORO REGIONAL (1) Marquette Catholic vs. (6) Carlinville – 4:30 p.m.

(4) Litchfield vs. (5) Hillsboro – 6:30 p.m.

Regional championship on Tuesday, May 14 at 5 p.m. CLASS 2A FREEBURG SECTIONAL CHARLESTON REGIONAL (8) Charlseton @ (6) Olney Richalnd County – TBA

(2) Mascoutah vs. Winner of regional quarterfinal – Tuesday, May 14 – 4:30 p.m.

(3) Civic Memorial vs. (5) Mattoon – Tuesday, May 14 – 4:30 p.m.

Regional championship on Friday, May 17 at 4:30 p.m. TROY (TRIAD) REGIONAL (1) Triad vs. (9) Salem – Tuesday, May 14 – 4:30 p.m.

(4) Highland vs. (7) Centralia – Tuesday, May 14 – 6:30 p.m.

Regional championship on Friday, May 17 at 6 p.m. PLEASANT PLAINS SECTIONAL JACKSONVILLE REGIONAL (1) Pleasant Plains vs. (6) Jerseyville – Tuesday, May 14 – 5 p.m.

(4) Rochester vs. (5) Jacksonville – Tuesday, May 14 – 7 p.m.

Regional championship on Saturday, May 18 at 11 a.m. CLASS 3A PEKIN SECTIONAL COLLINSVILLE REGIONAL ­(1) O’Fallon vs. (7) Collinsville – Tuesday, May 14 – 5 p.m.

(4) Belleville East vs. (5) Belleville West – Tuesday, May 14 – 7 p.m.

Regional championship on Friday, May 17 at 6 p.m. ALTON REGIONAL (2) Edwardsville vs. (8) Alton – Tuesday, May 14 – 4:30 p.m.

(3) Granite City vs. (6) Quincy – Tuesday, May 14 – 6 p.m.

