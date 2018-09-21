ALTON - In a big football game, Marquette Catholic (1-3, 1-1 in the Prairie State Conference) celebrates its homecoming at Public School Stadium against Pawnee, with the kickoff also set for 7 p.m. The game will be live on Riverbender.com.

In other area games, with kickoff times being 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted, Collinsville (2-2, 1-1) hosts East St. Louis (3-1, 2-2) in a Southwestern Conference match, Bunker Hill-South Mac (0-4, 0-1) coop will face South Fork (1-3, 1-1) in a PSC game at Bunker Hill, while East Alton-Wood River (1-3, 1-0) hosts Dupo (2-2, 1-1). In the South Central Conference, Roxana (1-3) is at home to Carlinville (4-0), and Piasa Southwestern (1-3) travels to Vandalia (4-0).

In the Western Illinois Valley South Conference, Carrollton (2-2, 2-0) plays at home against Winchester West Central, Greenfield Northwestern is on the road at Pleasant Hill in a 7:30 p.m. kickoff and Hardin Calhoun is at White Hall North Greene, with the kickoff also at 7:30 p.m. Meanwhile, Granite City (2-2) is on the road at Belleville West (4-0).

The Explorers’ offense is led by senior quarterback Kaleb Ware, who leads the team in rushing with 31 carries for 133 yards and three touchdowns; he’s also 38 of 68 passing for 438 yards and two touchdowns. Devion Simmons has 27 carries for 85 yards and De’Von Berry has six carries for 69 yards. Berry also has eight catches for 163 yards and two touchdowns, while Javion Morgan has 11 receptions for 140 yards and Zachry Smith has eight catches for 102 yards and a touchdown.

Alex Barnhart is Marquette’s leading tackler with 20 solos and eight assists and a sack. Smith and Luke Daniel are next in line with 15 tackles and five assists each, while Daniel has a fumble recovery. Jacob Gatermann has 14 tackles and six assists, while Ware has 10 tackles, four assists and a fumble recovery. Devon Fields also has 10 tackles and two assists for the Explorers’ defense.

