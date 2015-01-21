St. Baldrick’s Foundation event to raise money for lifesaving research

ALTON –The St. Baldrick’s Foundation, a volunteer-driven charity dedicated to raising money for children's cancer research, will host one of its signature head-shaving events at Marquette Catholic High School on Friday, January 30, 2015, where more than 15 will shave their heads in solidarity with kids with cancer and raise money to Conquer Childhood Cancers!

Why all the shaved heads? Worldwide a child is diagnosed with cancer every three minutes, and one in five children diagnosed in the U.S. will not survive. With only 4 percent of all federal cancer research funding dedicated to pediatric cancer research, St. Baldrick’s Foundation volunteers, supporters and donors are needed to continue the battle against this devastating disease.

In the past 3 years, Marquette has had over 80 people shave their heads to raise money for children’s cancer research. In the 3 years, the school has raised almost $30,000. Please come and support our event. If you would like to contribute, just go to www.stbaldricks.org and search for our event. You can contribute online to a student or volunteer to have your head shaved as well.

About St. Baldrick’s Foundation:

The St. Baldrick’s Foundation is a volunteer-driven charity committed to funding the most promising research to find cures for childhood cancers and give survivors long and healthy lives. St. Baldrick’s coordinates its signature head-shaving events worldwide where participants collect pledges to shave their heads in solidarity with kids with cancer, raising money to fund research. Since 2005, St. Baldrick’s has awarded more than $154 million to support lifesaving research, making the Foundation the largest private funder of childhood cancer research grants. St. Baldrick’s funds are granted to some of the most brilliant childhood cancer research experts in the world and to younger professionals who will be the experts of tomorrow. Funds awarded also enable hundreds of local institutions to participate in national pediatric cancer clinical trials, and the new International Scholar grants train researchers to work in developing countries. For more information about the St. Baldrick’s Foundation please call 1.888.899.BALD or visit www.StBaldricks.org.

