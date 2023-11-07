Marquette Grad Riley Vickrey, MSSU Squad Qualify For National Cross Country Championships Dan Brannan, Content Director November 7, 2023 8:24 AM November 7, 2023 8:35 AM Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - Marquette Catholic High School grad Riley Vickrey has qualified with her Missouri Southern State University team to run in the NCAA Division II Women's Cross Country Championships.Vickrey, bib #212 above, was 34th out of 199 at the recent regional championships. On Monday afternoon, Nov. 6, 2023, following the Regional Championships on Saturday, the NCAA Division II Men's and Women's Cross Country Committee announced the participants for the 2023 NCAA Division II Men's and Women's Cross Country Championships. The top three teams from each Regional Championship automatically qualify for the National Championships. In addition, the top two finishers not part of a qualifying team, and individuals who finish in the top five and are not part of a qualifying team also automatically qualify for the National Championships. Sign in to hide this notification. Get The Latest News! Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox. Article continues after sponsor message Outside of the automatic qualifiers, 10 teams and eight individuals were selected by the NCAA Division II Men's and Women's Cross Country Committee using the selection criteria.The Missouri Southern State women's team was one of the 10 teams selected at-large. At the Central Region Championship on Saturday, the women's team placed fifth with a score of 205. Three runners were in the top 40, and all scorers for Southern were in the top 70. Of the 34 teams competing, five are representing the central region. This will be the team's first appearance in the National Championships since 2014 when they automatically qualified with a third-place finish at regionals.The NCAA Division II Men's and Women's Cross Country Championships will be hosted by Missouri Southern on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, on the Tom Rutledge Cross Country Course, the women's 6k race will begin at 10 a.m. CST, followed by the men's 10K race at 11:15 a.m. CST. More like this: Nov 15, 2023 - Men's Soccer Begins NCAA Run Thursday at Memphis Nov 10, 2023 - SIUE Men's Soccer Plays for OVC Title, NCAA Berth Saturday Nov 10, 2023 - Cougars Cross Country Closes Out Season At NCAA Midwest Regionals Aug 16, 2023 - Hellenthal Elevated to Assistant SIUE Men's Basketball Coach Nov 1, 2023 - Roland Prenzler Named Prairie Farms Cougar of the Week