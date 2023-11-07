The top three teams from each Regional Championship automatically qualify for the National Championships. In addition, the top two finishers not part of a qualifying team, and individuals who finish in the top five and are not part of a qualifying team also automatically qualify for the National Championships.

Outside of the automatic qualifiers, 10 teams and eight individuals were selected by the NCAA Division II Men's and Women's Cross Country Committee using the selection criteria.

The Missouri Southern State women's team was one of the 10 teams selected at-large. At the Central Region Championship on Saturday, the women's team placed fifth with a score of 205. Three runners were in the top 40, and all scorers for Southern were in the top 70. Of the 34 teams competing, five are representing the central region. This will be the team's first appearance in the National Championships since 2014 when they automatically qualified with a third-place finish at regionals.

The NCAA Division II Men's and Women's Cross Country Championships will be hosted by Missouri Southern on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, on the Tom Rutledge Cross Country Course, the women's 6k race will begin at 10 a.m. CST, followed by the men's 10K race at 11:15 a.m. CST.

