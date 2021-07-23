DECATUR —The Millikin University men’s golf team recently announced its letter Jack Pattersonwinners for the 2020-21 season. Marquette Catholic graduate Jack Patterson, a Millikin junior, was on the list.

Letter winners are listed below.

First Letter

Senior Trevor Britton (Wadsworth, College of Lake County)

Senior Brandon Rowe (Oakwood, Oakwood H.S./Parkland College)

Second Letter

Junior Hunter Keith (Rossville, Bismarck Henning H.S.)

Junior Jack Patterson (Alton, Marquette Catholic H.S.)

Junior Max Phillips (Salem, H.S.)

Junior Tyler Reitz (Lombard, Glenbard East H.S.)

Third Letter

Senior Mitch Cremer (Decatur, LSA H.S.)

*=No letter winners were recognized in 2019-20 due to COVID-19 pandemic.

2020-21 Millikin Men’s Golf Results\Statistics

