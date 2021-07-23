Marquette Grad Jack Patterson Letters In Golf For Millikin University Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. DECATUR —The Millikin University men’s golf team recently announced its letter winners for the 2020-21 season. Marquette Catholic graduate Jack Patterson, a Millikin junior, was on the list. Letter winners are listed below. First Letter Senior Trevor Britton (Wadsworth, College of Lake County) Senior Brandon Rowe (Oakwood, Oakwood H.S./Parkland College) Second Letter Junior Hunter Keith (Rossville, Bismarck Henning H.S.) Article continues after sponsor message Junior Jack Patterson (Alton, Marquette Catholic H.S.) Junior Max Phillips (Salem, H.S.) Junior Tyler Reitz (Lombard, Glenbard East H.S.) Third Letter Senior Mitch Cremer (Decatur, LSA H.S.) *=No letter winners were recognized in 2019-20 due to COVID-19 pandemic. 2020-21 Millikin Men’s Golf Results\Statistics More like this: Print Version Submit a Sports Tip