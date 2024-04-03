Listen to the story

ALTON - Marquette Catholic girls soccer team won 7-0 vs Maryville Christian on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, at Gordon Moore.

The Explorers are now 5-4.

Marquette had goals from Radley Hoener, Lily Covert (2), Izzi Hough, Alex Stephan, Maya Stephan, and Chloe Roberts. Assists were from Eleanor Tiemann (2), Izzi Hough (2), Alex Stephan, and Emma Dempsey. The Explorers will travel to Althoff on Thursday.

Sophomore Jessica Eales had the shutout for the Explorers.

Marquette Girls Blank Roxana



Marquette Catholic girls soccer picked up its fourth victory of the season with a 5-0 win vs Roxana on Monday at Gordon Moore Park.

Sophomore goalie Jessica Eales and the back line of Radley Hoener, Maddie Waters, Emma Dempsey, Eleanor Tiemann, and Ellie Williams had their second shutout of the season.

Scoring for the Explorers were Maya Stephan, Chloe Roberts, Alex Stephan assisted by Maya Stephan, Alivia Noss assisted by Chloe Roberts, and Radley Hoener assisted by Eleanor Tiemann.

The Explorers will travel to Althoff on Thursday.