ALTON - Marquette Catholic has two girls that have qualified for the sectional 3-Point Shootout on Saturday, Feb. 20, at Trico High School.

The two girls are Caitlyn Hanlon and Lila Snider, each who made 7 out of 15 from three-point range Thursday night at the Dupo regional.

Marquette Catholic coach Meagan Hanlon, said senior Caitlyn Hanlon is her daughter. Caitlyn is attending Southeast Missouri next year, but not playing basketball. Meagan Hanlon said Caitlyn did have an opportunity to play at several smaller schools, but decided she wanted to attend SEMO and focus on academics.

"Caitlyn was our leading scorer with 291 points, an average 10.4 per game," Meagan Hanlon said. "She was 73 percent from the free-throw line - highest among the starters, 77 rebounds, 74 assists (leader), 40 steals (leader). She has been the captain and a starter the last two years, leader of the team, point guard. She is a great, all-around player on offense and defense, knows the game well and plays smart. As far as qualifying, she is a great shooter so I am not surprised she made seven in the Shootout. I am very proud of all her accomplishments on and off the court."

Sophomore Snider has only a bright future ahead, coach Meagan Hanlon said.

"She was our point guard and post on defense," Meagan Hanlon said. "Lila scored 115 points, average 4.4 per game, shot 70 percent from free-throw line, had 76 rebounds, 57 assists, 26 steals. Her shooting has improved 100 percent in the last three weeks along with her confidence which is why she made seven and qualified. She is only a sophomore and started almost every game this year, I look forward to her talent and leadership the next two years. She will be a huge asset to me and the team.

Coach Hanlon said Marquette Catholic this team worked so hard and improved so much throughout the year.

"Last year, we were 7-21, 1-4 in the conference and this year we are 13-15, 4-1 in the conference," she said. "That is a huge accomplishment. It was quite a change and well earned. I have six seniors graduating which include three of my top scorers, Caitlyn Hanlon, Andria Pace and Brittany Pace, who will be greatly missed, but I am looking forward to next year to see who steps up and fills those roles. Overall, I think we had an outstanding year, and I am very proud to be the coach of this team."

