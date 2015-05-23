COLUMBIA – Marquette's girls soccer team came off the deck in the late going to draw their IHSA Class 1A Columbia Sectional final match against Waterloo Gibault level, then won it in the second half of extra time to take a 2-1 win and advance to Tuesday's University of Illinois-Springfield Supersectional match.

The Explorers will take on Rochester, who eliminated Marquette in extra time at last year's Supersectional, at 6 p.m. Tuesday for a berth in the Class 1A semifinals at North Central College in Naperville next weekend.

Article continues after sponsor message

Gibault's Abby Hastenstab put the Hawks in front in the 22nd minute and Gibault made it stand up until the 72nd minute, when Elissa Senno tied it to force extra time. Lauren Schmickley then scored in the 93rd minute to send Marquette to Springfield.

The Explorers had advanced to Friday's final by defeating Breese Mater Dei 2-1 in Tuesday's semifinal match. Annabelle Copeland scored the match-winner in the 41st minute after Kate Sanfillipo tied it on a penalty kick in the 38th minute. Mater Dei had scored in the second minute to put the Explorers behind.

In addition, Jersey was eliminated by Chatham-Glenwood 9-0 in Tuesday's IHSA Class 2A Jacksonville Regional; the Titans went on to defeat the host Crimsons 5-0 in Friday's final.

More like this: