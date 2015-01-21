ALTON MARQUETTE 54, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 52:

In every practice, Marquette's girls take time to polish their free-throw shooting. It was evident the focus the team puts on free throws in a tight 54-52 victory over Metro-East Lutheran on Tuesday night at Metro-East Lutheran.

Andria Pace led Marquette, 5-15 overall and 2-3 in the league, with 18 points, including 10-for-10 from the line.

Pace said it was a "great win" for her team and she said she felt her practice at the free-throw line in practice paid off.

Marquette coach Meagan Hanlon said it was a little hectic at the end, but she was happy to see her team pull it out.

"We have had some tough losses this year," she said. "We pulled it out. We do shoot a lot of free throws at practice."

Metro-East Lutheran coach Rob Stock said his team just didn't follow through on the little things in the game.

"We turned the ball over in the third quarter and didn't make the shots," he said. "We were always within two or three but never over the top."

Marquette went 19-for-23 from the free-throw line in the second half, and those shots proved to be the difference as the Explorers squeezed out a 54-52 win over Metro-East Lutheran in a Prairie State Conference clash at MEL's gym Tuesday.

The Explorers snapped a 10-game losing streak by hitting on 24 free throws in the contest.

Brittney Pace added 14 points for the Lady Explorers.

The Knights, who fell to 8-10 overall and 0-5 in the league, was led by Abby Yurchuck with 17 points, with Morgan Schneider adding 15.

