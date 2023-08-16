ALTON - The Explorers' boy's golf team had another strong outing as they took down fourth place out of a 23-team field in the Redbird Classic held Tuesday afternoon at Spencer T. Olin Golf Course.

Marquette, led by sophomore Carson Jones' 2-over par 74, fired a combined 313. He was supported by Mike Wilson (77), Tyler Morelli (78), Sean Williams (84), and Andrew Belden (93).

The Explorers were only beaten out by three other teams, all schools that are much larger than them. Glenwood shot an even 300 to win followed by Edwardsville (306) and Belleville West (309).

O'Fallon finished right behind the Explorers with a 316, then was Jacksonville and Alton both ending up with 317. The Redbirds would finish seventh due to a tiebreaker.

Leading the charge for Alton was Sam Ottwell's 1-over par 73. He was one of eight golfers to shoot a 73 on the day. Alex Siatos also broke 80, shooting a 77.

They were followed by Alec Schmieder (82), Cooper Hagen (85), and Henry Neely (87) for Alton.

Other area schools in attendance were Triad (361), Jerseyville (380), and Granite City (394).

