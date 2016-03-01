PINCKNEYVILLE – After a 21-10 season, the Marquette Catholic High School Explorers boys basketball team bowed with a close 38-34 loss to the Breese Central High School Cougars Tuesday night at the Pinckneyville Sectional.

Pushing past Roxana Senior High School in overtime at the IHSA 2A Dupo Regional Championship last Friday, the Explorers headed north to face the Cougars for the second time in just 11 days.

In their past two match-ups, the difference in points at the final buzzer has been quite minimal; between two and four points separating each team.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Breese has kind of been our nemesis this year,” Marquette Coach Steve Medford said after Monday’s loss, “They are definitely a good team and well-coached, but against them we always felt like we had a chance.”

Ahead by five at halftime, the Explorers headed into the third with optimism to win. However, the team took a turn and struggled due to the unwavering Cougar defense.

“[Logan] Kohrmann, their best guy, really showed it to us tonight and we just dug ourselves into a hole in the third period,” Medford said.

Overall, the extremely dedicated coach has nothing but kind words to say about his 2015-16 squad, commending them for their hard work all throughout the season.

“We fought hard all season and I am so proud of our guys,” he said.

More like this: