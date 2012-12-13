Saturday, February 2nd at the Marquette Gym - doors open at 6:15 pm and
trivia will begin at 7:00 pm Sharp!

Cost is $20 per person and 8 people to a table. Cost includes - 10 rounds
of trivia; beer and soft drinks.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

To reserve a table call Marquette Catholic High School - Margot Huber at
618-463-0585 or email at

mhuber@marquettecatholic.org .

 