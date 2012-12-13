Marquette Explorer Club - Trivia Night
December 13, 2012 11:48 AM
Saturday, February 2nd at the Marquette Gym - doors open at 6:15 pm and
trivia will begin at 7:00 pm Sharp!
Cost is $20 per person and 8 people to a table. Cost includes - 10 rounds
of trivia; beer and soft drinks.
To reserve a table call Marquette Catholic High School - Margot Huber at
618-463-0585 or email at
mhuber@marquettecatholic.org .