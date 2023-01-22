More Pics at: https://www.randymanning.com/Jersey-v-Marquette-girls-bball

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 47, JERSEY 45

In a first-round Lady Hawk Invitational girls' basketball game at Carrollton on Saturday, Marquette held off Jersey in a closely played contest.

Both Payton Patterson and Allie Weiner scored 14 points to lead the Explorers, while Olivia Kratschmer added nine points.

Tessa Crawford had 15 points to lead the Panthers, while Meredith Gray had 12 points, Ella Smith had 11 points and Bria Tuttle added five points.

Crawford topped 1,000 points for her career in the game.

Whitney Sykes-Rogers, the Marquette head coach, said it was an amazing win.

“I was super proud of the kids for this one,” she said. “They have confidence now, so I say why not win the tournament? This is what they should expect of themselves. We have to finish strong for the rest of the season. We have a great chance in our regional and keep playing hard and working on things.”

Coach Rogers added that she thought the Explorers' defensive effort was stellar against the Lady Panthers.

“I knew it would be a tough matchup,” Jersey head girls coach Ron Twitchell said. “Our girls have won eight or nine close games this year. Give them credit; they beat us and outplayed us.”

Marquette is now 14-10, while the Panthers slip to 15-9.

