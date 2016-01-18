JERSEYVILLE - Marquette Catholic slowed down the tempo of the game Saturday and focused on its defense and it worked against Jersey in the Mid Winter Classic Touranment, topping the Panthers 41-35.

Marquette Coach Steve Medford said he thought his team did a good job with ball control in the opening contest of the tourney.

“We wanted to shorten the game,” Medford said. “We are not as athletic as them; Jersey has some excellent athletes. Our guys executed the game plan and really played solid defense and rebounded the ball well. We have been known this season for our defense. Our kids know how to battle and it is a testament to our program.”

Marquette led 8-5, 25-18, and 32-23 at the end of three quarters. The tough Jersey squad made a run at Marquette in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Explorers 12-9 for the final tally of 41-35.

Zac Ridenhour was the key thread for Jersey in the game, leading all scorers for both teams with 19 points. Ridenhour connected on eight of 16 shots and was an offensive force throughout.

Jersey’s Drake Kanallakan, a multi-purpose athlete in soccer, basketball and baseball, was one of the “athletic kids” Medford was referring to, collecting seven rebounds and tossing in eight points.

Shannon Boone led Marquette with 15 points, Reagan Snider had 11 points and Ben Sebacher added eight points.

Snider was a key with his offensive output, Medford said, and he helped open things up with his point output.

“I thought Reagan played a really good game,” the coach said. “He was one of the differences in the game.”

The victory was the 13th on the season for Marquette to go with three defeats.

Medford is a Jersey product and has great respect for the Panthers’ Coach Scott Reeder, so he said a win over that team always means a lot to him.

Other teams in the Jersey tourney are Quincy Notre Dame, Pittsfield, Collinsville and Cahokia.

COLLINSVILLE 68, PITTSFIELD 46

Collinsville topped Pittsfield 68-46 in another game in the tourney on Saturday.

Ronnie Midgett led Collinsville with 17 points; Sam Webb added 14 points.

SCHEDULE FOR THIS WEEK

Today’s schedule finds Marquette against Quincy Notre Dame at 4 p.m., Cahokia against Pittsfield at 5:30 p.m., and Collinsville matched up against Jersey tonight at 7.

Wednesday, Collinsville plays Marquette at 4 p.m., Jersey and Cahokia tangle at 7:30 p.m. and Pittsfield and Quincy Notre Dame are off.

Friday, Cahokia and Marquette play at 5 p.m., Quincy Notre Dame and Collinsville play at 6:30 p.m. and Pittsfield meets Jersey at 8 p.m.

Saturday, Marquette and Pittsfield collide at 4 pm., Collinsville and Cahokia play at 5:30 p.m. and Jersey meets Quincy Notre Dame at 7 p.m.

