WOOD RIVER - Student athletes from Marquette Catholic, East Alton Wood River, Litchfield and Roxana High Schools all came out around 3:30 p.m. to the back nine of Belk Park Golf Course to participate in a regular season golf match.

Many of the athletes on all teams were concerned about the wind that seemed to pick up and carry their golf balls across the fairway. Although the wind slightly altered their game, it made the almost 90 degree temperature seem just a bit cooler.

Marquette Catholic High School took first place in their team score, finishing the course with a combined score of 146. East Alton Wood River High School came in second place with a score of 178. Litchfield and Roxana came in third and fourth with scores of 185 and 195 respectively.

Marquette student Mike Holtz walked away with the medal with a score of 33, just three under the standard par 36 for the back nine of the course.

For Marquette Catholic, this was one of the last matches of the season leading up to the Prairie State Conference Tournament on Oct. 2 in Mt. Olive. East Alton Wood River has three more regular season matches before they head to Mt. Olive as well.

Roxana picks back up again next Monday in their South Central Conference Tournament. They will then prepare for a match against Staunton and Greenville High Schools at Timber Lakes Golf Course before regionals.

