Marquette Catholic High School’s Dance Team is hosting a dance clinic for students, ages pre-school through 8th grade, from 9am-12pm on Saturday September 12th.

Parents are encouraged to pre-register their children now on the school’s website at www.marquettecatholic.org/danceclinic. To guarantee tee shirt delivery on the day of the clinic campers should be registered by September 6.

Article continues after sponsor message

There will be open registration the day of the clinic from 8:30am-9:00am. The cost of the clinic is $35, which covers the clinic, tee shirt, snack and drink for each camper. During the clinic the girls will learn a dance routine that will be performed at half time of the Explorers’ home football game at 7pm that evening at Public Stadium.

“The MCHS dance team were state qualifiers last year in both Jazz and Hip Hop” says Coach Casey Hamberg. “Many of the girls have returned for this season. The dance team always looks forward to these clinics and enjoys performing with the young girls during the half time show.”

More like this: