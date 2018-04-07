BASEBALL

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 16, METRO EAST LUTHERAN 1 (5 INNINGS): Jed Eggering went 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles, three RBIs and three runs scored Friday afternoon as Marquette Catholic defeated Metro East Lutheran 16-1 in five innings at MEL's Martin Luther Field; the Explorers improved to 5-2 on the season while the Knights fell to 1-6.

Ethan Kopsie went 2-for-3 for MCHS, with Kyle Begnel 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored, Kaleb Ware 1-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored. Sam Cogan 1-for-3 with a RBI and two runs scored, Jayce Maag 1-for-2 with two runs scored and Will Hurst two runs scored on the day. Eli Jacobs and Brendan Steinmeier had the only hits of the day for MEL, while Jonah Wilson had a run scored for the Knights.

Luke Simmons struck out eight in getting the win for the Explorers, while Jacobs took the loss, fanning four; MCHS is scheduled to host a 11 a.m. Saturday doubleheader against Cahokia at Gordon Moore Park/Lloyd Hopkins Field, while the Knights next go up against Mount Olive on the road at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

