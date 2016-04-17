ALTON – The Marquette Catholic family, along with the tennis and hockey groups of the area learned of the death of junior Zachary Hunter on Sunday afternoon.

Marquette Catholic tennis coach Michael Walters said Sunday, “Zack passed around 1 p.m. I believe today at a St. Louis hospital. I have been talking to a lot of different people today and the tennis players have been texting each other about it. I will talk to them all tomorrow about it. Zack was a great kid. I think we should focus on Zack’s parents and the family.”

Zack Hunter was injured in a crash in rural Jersey County recently after a private workout session at Principia College with three other members of the team. He remained in a coma from the time of the accident until he died on Sunday. Zach is the son of Scott and Sarah Hunter.

Walters said Zack Hunter was a great young man who he loved having on the team. He always kept everybody’s spirits up. He was a positive kid. He made practices and matches a lot more enjoyable because he was there. We are praying for the family and hope they can get through this and continue on.”

Sunday, Marquette Principal Michael Slaughter was informed by Father John Luong and has shared this news with faculty, staff, students and parents. Marquette students will begin school Monday with an assembly in the gym at 8:10 a.m. Counselors will be available to speak with students as needed. Funeral arrangements are pending and will be posted here and to the Marquette website when available. The day of the funeral, Marquette will not have school.

Walters said a balloon release is planned for 7:30 p.m. on Monday at the East Alton Ice Arena and the public may attend.

Walters has a son close to Zack’s age on the tennis team and also being the coach makes his death extra difficult.

“I don’t know what I would be doing if it were my son,” he said. “Here is a young 17-year-old with the world in front of him and he has an accident and he doesn’t come through. It is not fair.”

The coach said he couldn’t thank the other area tennis teams enough for their support, wearing T-shirts supporting Zack at their matches and their constant thoughts and prayers.

“It was an unbelievable outpouring of love just from everybody, especially the hockey and tennis communities,” Walters said. “It shows the good side of people and what class acts we have in this area. It seems like in our area we are always able to put our differences aside and come together, especially in a situation like this.

“Unfortunately God has a plan for everybody and it is not always what we want. Down the line, we will find out why.”

