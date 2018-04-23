EDWARDSVILLE – Meghan Schorman has become one of the best pitchers in the state of Illinois as the final month of the girls' softball season gets underway.

Schorman had a big performance Friday afternoon, as the Marquette Catholic senior struck out 17 and delivered a key two-run double as the Explorers defeated Edwardsville 6-2 at the Edwardsville Sports Complex.

"I was just moving the ball up and down,” Schorman said after the game, “like, up and out of the zone, down and away from them, just changing speeds, mixing up my pitches to make sure they weren't able to get a lot of runs.”

Schorman ran into trouble only once in the game, where the Tigers put together three hits to score twice and cut the Marquette lead to 4-2. Schorman bore down, got out of the inning, and later got the key double to restore the Explorers' four-run lead.

“Yeah, that was really exciting,” Schorman said. “I was really pumped for the game. I knew how to bear down and get out of that inning, just to shift some momentum to our side, get it going to us again.”

The Marquette senior hurler employed a variety of pitches and mixed them up very well to keep the Tigers off-balance.

“Mixing my change up for sure,” Schorman said, “and like I said, moving the ball in and out of the zone, and throwing away from them to make sure to make it harder to ground ball.”

The Explorers improved to 17-0 with the win, a great accomplishment indeed. As a team, Marquette will take each game one at a time as the regular season winds down.

“You know, we're just taking it game by game,” Schorman said, “like going out there and giving it our all, and hoping it's enough to let us keep going, keep winning.”

And for individual goals, Schorman is keeping things very simple.

“Just keeping throwing the way I'm throwing,” Schorman said, “and keep teams off-balance.”

And you can count on Meghan Schorman to keep reaching her goals and helping her team reach the heights as the regular season concludes and the IHSA postseason starts in late May.

