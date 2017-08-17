ALTON — To say the least, Kolten Bauer's 2017 golf season is off to a dream start.

The junior at Marquette Catholic won the individual titles at the first two tournaments of the season, the East Alton-Wood River Hickory Stick in a playoff, and the Alton Tee Off Invitational at Spencer T. Olin,Golf Course, coming from behind in the final three holes to win the tournament by one stroke.

“It felt real nice,” Bauer said in a recent interview. “The second tournament, I had to work a little bit harder.”

And that's the key to Bauer's success. He's a very hard worker at his game, and is always striving to improve.

“Talent can only take you so far,” Bauer said, “and the only way to get better is to work at it.”

His coach is also impressed with both Bauer's incredible start and work ethic on the course.

“You can't get better than that,” said first-year Explorers' coach Ryan Geisler. “Going two for two against good opponents on quality courses. I couldn't be more impressed with what he's done so far.”

Geisler is also very impressed with what Bauer brings to both the course and to the team.

“Kolten has a positive attitude and a super hard work ethic,” Geisler said. “He doesn't allow himself to get down, but just keeps girding away.”

Bauer began playing golf at an early age, and started playing competitively at the age of eight, His game varies today, but the work ethic always shines through.

“My strong suits vary,” Bauer said, “but I can usually find a way to put a decent score up. That's the best way to describe my game.”

Geisler used his first two tournaments as an example of how Bauer's positive attitude helps him out on the course.

“He just keeps working at it, turns it around, and makes a positive outcome for himself,” Geisler said.

In addition, Bauer is among the first to hit the course for his practice rounds, and he and his group are usually done in an hour. He also helps set a great example for the younger players on the team. And Geisler has high praise for him and his teammates.

“I don't think a person could pick a better group of finer young men,” Geisler said. “It's a impressive group of boys. I don't know how I got blessed to lead this ship, but I've been really blessed to have a great group of boys.”

Bauer hasn't set any goals for himself, but does hope to help lead the Explorers back to the IHSA State tournament Oct. 13-14 in Bloomington-Normal.

“I just want to get there, and once I do, I can set some goals for myself,” Bauer said. “I just have to play, and shoot the best I can.”

“Our main goal is getting to state,” Geisler said. “As talented as he is, and the work ethic he possesses, the sky's the limit.”

And as the season progresses, you can expect Kolten Bauer to be among the best golfers in the entire St. Louis area.

