Marquette Catholic's Shelby Jones, Triad's Meghan Dulaney and Caitlyn Smith advanced to the state tournament in singles, while Jersey's Hannah Hudson/Chelsea Maag and Roxana's Sara Kreutztrager/Haley Milazzo reached the tournament in doubles from Saturday's sectional competition at Belleville.

Dulaney defeated Jones in the singles semifinals 2-6, 6-4, 6-2 before falling to Althoff's Jordyn Roper 6-1, 6-2 in the final. Smith was defeated by Roper in the the other semifinal 6-1, 6-4 but defeated Jones in the third-place match 3-6, 6-2, 6-3.

Hudson/Maag defeated Kruetztrager/Milazzo in the doubles semifinal 6-4, 2-6, 6-3 before falling to the Crusaders' Olivia Melchar/Mary Nester 6-2, 6-1 in the final, while Kruetztrager/Milazzo were defeated in the third-place match by Quincy Notre Dame's Clair Moore/Emily Vonderheide 5-7, 7-5, 2-6.

Triad will be sending both their singles entries to the IHSA Class 1A state tournament in Buffalo Grove next weekend as the Knights edged host Belleville Althoff 23-20 in an IHSA Class 1A girls tennis sectional in Belleville Friday and Saturday.

Quincy Notre Dame was third with 17 points, followed by Marquette Catholic with 14 points, Roxana with 10, Civic Memorial and Jersey with eight and Metro East Lutheran and East Alton-Wood River failing to score.

Among area players, Like the Class 2A tournament, the Class 1A tournament will run from Thursday-Oct. 21 in the Chicagoland suburbs.

