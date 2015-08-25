ALTON – This past Tuesday was a very busy day for Deb Walsh and her Marquette girl golfers.

Walsh's Explorer golfers opened school that day and then went to Granite City to take part in the Madison County Girls Golf Championship at The Legacy Golf Club. That Marquette took the small-school team title in the rain-shortened event made it a great day indeed.

“It was a great honor to win the county championship,” Walsh said. “It was a bit disappointing to have it shortened, but that's how it goes. We usually get all 18 holes in, but it was the right call getting the girls in safe and sound when the storms hit.

“We played well; there was a lot of pressure on us. We had two new members out there and it was the first day of school. It was kind of overwhelming, but we did well. We do expect our scores to get lower as the year goes on. The course played pretty well; it was our first time ever to play there and it turned out all right.”

The Explorers have two seniors who will provide the leadership for the team this season, Carlee Cronin and Brittany Barta. “They're good leaders,” Walsh said. “They've done it since they were freshmen and they know what to do and what they want to do out there.”

In addition, juniors Claire Dalton and Madi Conners and sophomores Lauren Walsh and Ellie Kane are expected to play big roles in the Explorers' success this season.

“Ellie shot really well; she may be our best ball striker,” Walsh said. “We all are hoping we have a very successful season; we want to move into a positive direction this year and I think we can do that.”

