ALTON - Marquette Catholic’s Dance Team Wins IDTA Lyrical Competition On Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, the Marquette Catholic High School Dance Team participated in the IDTA Regional Dance Competition at Belleville East High School and finished in first place in the Lyrical 1A Division.

“This group of dancers is very talented and driven to do well,” said Coach Megan Stevenson. Dance team members are Kambria Simon, Macy Stevenson, Jaidyn Moore, Allison Wooden, Grace Schwegel, Grace Stoverink, Alana Taylor, Hope Seymour, Jaelyn Slow and Lexi Stevenson.

Article continues after sponsor message

“This is a great start to our competition season,” Stevenson said.

Marquette Catholic Athletic Director Brian Hoener added: “Coach Stevenson does a great job with our dance team and we are thrilled they are off to such a great start to the competitive portion of their schedule.”

Marquette Catholic is a co-educational, college prep school in Alton, Illinois, founded in 1927. Marquette’s athletic teams have won more than 130 IHSA Regional, Sectional, or Super Sectional Championships, as well as 7 IHSA State Championships.

More like this: