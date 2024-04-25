ALTON - Braden Kline was a key player for Marquette Catholic’s basketball boys this past season with his shooting abilities, but also with his passing skills and play on the defensive side of the game. On Wednesday, April 24, 2024, he announced he would attend Southwestern Illinois College in Belleville on a basketball scholarship with an academic study of business.

Kline said it is a great opportunity for him to start his college education and play basketball.

Braden has been on the honor roll for four years. He was a two-time All-Conference player, on multiple all-tourney teams and an AP All-State Honorable Mention pick and an IBCA All-State Honorable Mention.

He said he was very satisfied with his decision to earn his high school education at Marquette Catholic.

“Marquette prepared me athletically and academically,” he said. “It was an unforgettable four years.”

Braden is the son of Bradley and Julie Kline of Godfrey.