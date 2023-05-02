MARQUETTE – Marquette Catholic has what can be described as a power-packed girls' track and field squad this season, led by seniors Sammy Hentrich, Caroline Rea, Grace Sechrest, and Kailey Vickrey.

The Explorers girls’ squad was first recently in the Bert Trump Relays and performed well in the Madison County Small Schools Meet, two of the biggest outdoor meets to date.

The Marquette girls are a Tucker's Automotive Female Athletes of the Month for the Explorers.

Paige Rister, a middle-distance runner, has shined all season for the Explorers. Rister was clocked at 14:02.19 in the East Alton-Wood River Invite. She is also a key member of multiple relays. Vickrey is poised for big performances the rest of the season as the sectional is near.

Ava Certa, Katie Johnson, Karly Davenport, Caroline Cain have stood out all season. Rister has placed high in every meet in her long-distance races. Davenport has been clocked at 13.64 in the 100 meters and under 29 seconds in the 200. The future looks bright for her. Davenport has also been in each long jump competition with a 14-11 best at the Southwestern Co-Ed Relays.

Others on the roster are Alecia McCulley, Ava Sanders, Cassie Eccles, Tyra Wells, Addy Bryson, Bella Bryson, Isabel Downey, and Finnley Stevenson.

Hentrich and Sechrest have been strong all season in the long jump and triple jump and Sechrest also has been in the high jump in several meets. Hentrich has gone almost 17 feet in the long jump.

Marquette’s girls compete in the Gateway Conference Metro Track and Field Meet on Wednesday. The meet will also serve as Senior Night for the Explorers.

