MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 8, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 3: A four-run bottom of the second was the difference as Marquette Catholic defeated East Alton-Wood River 8-3 in a Friday afternoon game at Gordon Moore Park/Lloyd Hopkins Field.

Luke Simmons continued to dominate on the mound. Simmons fanned nine in getting the win for the Explorers. Zach Wells took the loss for the Oilers; he struck four and continues to show improvement game by game.

Jayce Maag led MCHS with a 3-for-4 day at the plate with two doubles, two RBIs and two runs scored, while Garrett Weiner was 3-for-3 with a double, triple, two RBIs and two runs scored, Will Hurst 2-for-4 with two RBIs, Jed Eggering 2-for-4 with a run scored, Sam Cogan 1-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored, Ethan Kopsie 1-for-2 and Kyle Begnel a run scored. The Oilers were led by Gage Booten's 3-for-4 day with a double, RBI and two runs scored, with Tyler Hamby 1-for-3 with a double, Luke Westbrook 1-for-4, Zaide Wilson 2-for-3 and Ashton Murray a run scored.

Article continues after sponsor message

PLEASANT PLAINS 4, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 2: Pleasant Plains scored twice in the first and fifth innings to take a 4-2 win over Marquette Catholic Saturday morning at Gordon Moore Park/Lloyd Hopkins Field.

Will Hurst was 1-for-4 with a run scored for the Explorers, while Garrett Weiner was 1-for-4 with an RBI, Sam Cogan 1-for-4 with a run scored, Jed Eggering 1-for-1 with an RBI and Ethan Kopsie 1-for-2. Kyle Begnel took the loss despite striking out two on the day.



More like this: