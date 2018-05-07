Luke Simmons fires a pitch at the plate during the Marquette Catholic-East Alton-Wood River baseball matchup Friday. (All photos by Dan Brannan)MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 8, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 3: A four-run bottom of the second was the difference as Marquette Catholic defeated East Alton-Wood River 8-3 in a Friday afternoon game at Gordon Moore Park/Lloyd Hopkins Field.

Luke Simmons continued to dominate on the mound. Simmons fanned nine in getting the win for the Explorers. Zach Wells took the loss for the Oilers; he struck four and continues to show improvement game by game.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Jayce Maag led MCHS with a 3-for-4 day at the plate with two doubles, two RBIs and two runs scored, while Garrett Weiner was 3-for-3 with a double, triple, two RBIs and two runs scored, Will Hurst 2-for-4 with two RBIs, Jed Eggering 2-for-4 with a run scored, Sam Cogan 1-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored, Ethan Kopsie 1-for-2 and Kyle Begnel a run scored. The Oilers were led by Gage Booten's 3-for-4 day with a double, RBI and two runs scored, with Tyler Hamby 1-for-3 with a double, Luke Westbrook 1-for-4, Zaide Wilson 2-for-3 and Ashton Murray a run scored.

Article continues after sponsor message

PLEASANT PLAINS 4, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 2: Pleasant Plains scored twice in the first and fifth innings to take a 4-2 win over Marquette Catholic Saturday morning at Gordon Moore Park/Lloyd Hopkins Field.

Will Hurst was 1-for-4 with a run scored for the Explorers, while Garrett Weiner was 1-for-4 with an RBI, Sam Cogan 1-for-4 with a run scored, Jed Eggering 1-for-1 with an RBI and Ethan Kopsie 1-for-2. Kyle Begnel took the loss despite striking out two on the day.

More like this:

Jul 19, 2023 - Hoerner Drives In Four Runs, Evola Three, River Dragons Explode For 20-6 Road Win Over Thrillbillies

Jul 3, 2023 - Alton Senior Legion Team Take Two Of Three In Washington, Mo., Fourth Of July Tournament

May 13, 2023 - Thursday Sports Roundup: Tigers Top Belleville West In Boys Volleyball, Marquette Baseball Wins, Carlinville Takes 20th Victory

Jul 13, 2023 - Evola and Zupan Doubles Give River Dragons Comeback 7-6 Win Over Rockabillys, Evens Alton's Second Half Record

May 10, 2023 - Tuesday, May 9 Softball Round-Up

 