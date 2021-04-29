ALTON - Marquette Catholic High School softball player Abby Sullivan signed her Letter of Intent to play softball at Monmouth College on Thursday afternoon.

“Monmouth College has a supportive environment and it also has my major which will be engineering,” Sullivan said.

“This is my first season at Marquette and I was glad when we finally stepped on the field for the first time," she aid. "Marquette prepared me for life outside of high school and how to hold myself accountable.”

Monmouth College is located in Monmouth, Illinois. They are an NCAA Division III school that plays in the Midwest Conference.

The Monmouth College softball team is coached by Illinois native and former collegiate standout Alexa McClaughry, who was named the 15th head coach in the history of Monmouth College softball in May of 2020.

McClaughry had previously held head coaching positions at MacMurray College and Robert Morris University-Springfield. Just six games into the COVID-19 Pandemic-shortened 2020 season – her first at MacMurray – McClaughry had guided the Highlanders to within one win of the previous year’s entire win total. The team was rewriting the program’s record books and had two players hitting .500 when the season ended.

