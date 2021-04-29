ALTON - Marquette Catholic High School softball player Abby Sullivan signed her Letter of Intent to play softball at Monmouth College on Thursday afternoon.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

“Monmouth College has a supportive environment and it also has my major which will be engineering,” Sullivan said.

Article continues after sponsor message

“This is my first season at Marquette and I was glad when we finally stepped on the field for the first time," she aid. "Marquette prepared me for life outside of high school and how to hold myself accountable.”

Monmouth College is located in Monmouth, Illinois. They are an NCAA Division III school that plays in the Midwest Conference.

The Monmouth College softball team is coached by Illinois native and former collegiate standout Alexa McClaughry, who was named the 15th head coach in the history of Monmouth College softball in May of 2020.

McClaughry had previously held head coaching positions at MacMurray College and Robert Morris University-Springfield. Just six games into the COVID-19 Pandemic-shortened 2020 season – her first at MacMurray – McClaughry had guided the Highlanders to within one win of the previous year’s entire win total. The team was rewriting the program’s record books and had two players hitting .500 when the season ended.

More like this:

Nov 29, 2023 - "Playmaker" Kaylynn Buttry Is A Midwest Members Credit Union Female Athlete Of The Month For Oilers

Dec 15, 2023 - Lily Tretter Shines On Basketball Court and Classroom: She Is A Midwest Members Credit Union Female Athlete Of Month

Dec 10, 2023 - Saturday Sports Roundup: McGivney Girls Defeat Granite City, Calhoun Girls Win

Nov 9, 2023 - Bagwell Signs With Missouri, Leads List Of Local College Signees At Start Of Early Signing Period

Oct 9, 2023 - Hamilton Works To Inspire Alton High School Girls Volleyball Squad To Success

 