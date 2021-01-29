ALTON - Jacob Morris, a defender for the boys soccer team at Marquette Catholic High School, signed a letter of intent to play for Culver-Stockton College in the fall of 2021 on Friday.

Morris was a key player on the Explorers' run to the IHSA Class 1A state final in 2019, losing to Chicago University 2-1 in the championship game in East Peoria. Morris had one assist during the 2019 season. He'll play for head coach Brian Davidson in the fall of 2021 for the school. located in Canton, Mo.

Morris' decision to play for the Wildcats was a very simple one for him.

"I chose Culver-Stockton College because I feel it is the best place for me to learn and grow as a student and an athlete," Morris said.

Morris, the son of Jerry and Alice Morris, also runs on the Explorers' track and field team, and is a member of the school's National Honor Society chapter, the Interact club, has played both club and ODP soccer, and run club track, and is also involved in the Boy Scouts of America. He also holds the school's record n the indoor mile, and has made the school's Honor Roll.

Morris gave the school much credit for helping him develop as a person in his time at Marquette Catholic.

"Marquette Catholic has provided me with the challenge I needed to grow academically, athletically and spiritually," Morris said.

Morris plans on a double major in both business and marketing at Culver-Stockton.

