ALTON - The Athletic Department at Marquette Catholic High School is announcing that the annual Blue/Gray football game and surrounding activities are set to begin at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Public School Stadium in Alton.

The evening will begin with the introduction of coaches and players from the fall teams: volleyball, dance, cheer, girls’ tennis, field hockey, boys’ defending state champion soccer, girls’ golf, boys’ golf and football.

The introductions will be followed by two-quarters of football play. There is no admission charge and light concessions will be available for purchase.

Marquette Catholic Athletic Director Jack Holmes said the Blue/Gray night was expanded a few years ago to introduce the various Explorers in the other sports.

“Our soccer team won a state championship last year,” Holmes said. “They lost only three seniors, so we look for them to have a good team once again. The team had a bunch of juniors who played last year. We also have nine or 10 fall sports teams, including dance, cheer, boys and girls golf, boys and girls cross country, girls hockey and girls volleyball. Our varsity football team will be very young, but the four seniors we have are awesome athletes. We will again shoot for the playoffs in football.”

