MCHS Class of 2017

ALTON - Marquette Catholic held its graduation Friday night. Every Marquette graduate this year is continuing their education at the college level.

This is a complete list of the 2017 Marquette Catholic graduates and their college:

Anderson, Sydney Quincy University

Barnhart, Abbi Lewis & Clark Community College

Begnel, Katie Colorado Mesa University

Bell, Megan University of Illinois-Urbana-Champaign

Blasingim, Kelsey University of Mississippi

Boschert, Anna University of Illinois-Urbana-Champaign

Bowles, Josie University of Kansas

Bunce, Megan University of Missouri - Columbia

Cameron, Michelle University of Mississippi

Carter, Emily Southern Illinois University - Edwardsville

Chappee, Claire University of Illinois - Chicago

Clark, Joey St. Charles Community College

Claywell, Jonathan Quincy University

Cogan, Kate University of Illinois – Urbana-Champaign

Connors, Madi Illinois State University

Copeland, Annabelle Saint Louis University

Cousley, Alex Saint Louis University

Cox, Sydney Lewis & Clark Community College

Dale, Cheyanne Culver-Stockton College

Dalton, Claire Lewis & Clark Community College

Daum, Robert Southern Illinois University - Edwardsville

Dixon, Anna Savannah College of Art & Design

Ely, Ryan Southern Illinois University - Edwardsville

Emken, Emily St. Charles Community College

Ewing, Hailey Lewis & Clark Community College

Figueroa, Jacob Southern Illinois University - Edwardsville

Folkerts, Danielle Washington University-St. Louis

Greenwell, Alyssa Valparaiso University

Griffon, Faith Southern Illinois University - Edwardsville

Grimaud, Rachel Illinois State University

Hamberg, Carley Lewis & Clark Community College

Hamilton, Catherine American Musical and Dramatic Academy – New York

Hamilton, Laura Lewis & Clark Community College

Hanson, Megan Saint Louis University

Harrison, Adam Missouri State University

Harter, Joseph Missouri State University

Hecksel, Ryan University of Arizona

Heneghan, Anthony Missouri Southern State University

Holtz, Michael Illinois Wesleyan University

Jacobsmeyer, Brittany Saint Louis University

Jones, Kedrick Missouri Western State University

Jones, Xavior St. Ambrose University

Kallmbah, Brayden Missouri Western State University

Keenan, Patrick Lewis & Clark Community College

Klatch, Brianna Rockhurst University

Kostecki, Lily Missouri State University

Kreitner, Abigail Lewis & Clark Community College

Krieb, Abby Lewis & Clark Community College

Kuebrich, Joseph St. Louis University

Lauritzen, Karoline Indiana University

Love, Sarah Undecided

Lucas, Brooke Theater of Arts Prep School – Las Vegas

Maher, Liam McKendree University

Marturana, Michael Hickey College

Mattix-Wand, Emma Loyola University - Chicago

McAfee, Brady Quincy University

McKeever, Taylor Truman State University

McLain, Duncan St. Louis College of Pharmacy

Meehan, Merric Southern Illinois University - Edwardsville

Menke, Tyler Culver-Stockton College

Messinger, Nick Quincy University

Meyer, Alyssa St. Charles Community College

Moehn, Zachery Southern Illinois University - Edwardsville

Morrissey, Konnor Illinois State University

Nagy, Alexandra Saint Louis University

Nagy, Brian Southeast Missouri State University

Neel, Michael Southern Illinois University - Edwardsville

Newton, Matthew St. Louis Community College

Ngwa, Ketoura Mount St. Mary’s University

Nickloy, Brendan University of Arizona

Pastoriza, Jared Southwestern Illinois College

Pettiford, Bryce Maryville University

Peuterbaugh, Allison University of Kentucky

Pool, Jada Southern Illinois University - Edwardsville

Prickett, Alex Missouri State University

Reiter, Jake St. Ambrose University of St. Xavier University

Ries, Amelia Southern Illinois University - Edwardsville

Rook, Jordan Missouri State University

Sanders, Adam Tulane University

Schranck, Virginia Truman State University

Schulz, Hannah Missouri State University

Schwarte, Grace Illinois State University

Scroggins, Andrew Southeast Missouri State University

Segneri, Joe Northern Illinois University

Senno, Elisa St. Ambrose University

Shepard, Anthony Southeast Missouri State University

Simon, Bryce Southern Illinois University - Edwardsville

Simonds, Abigail Western Kentucky University

Sommerhof, Margaret Southern Illinois University - Edwardsville

St. John, Stephen Indiana State University

Stemm, Samuel Lewis & Clark Community College

Stewart, Jon United States Navy

Strebel, Jeremy Southern Illinois University - Carbondale

Tassinari, Annie University of Missouri - Columbia

Taylor, Emma John Wood Community College

Tesson, Alexander St. Ambrose University

Tran, Sabrina University of Missouri - Columbia

Turpin, Victoria Southern Illinois University - Edwardsville

Ventimiglia, Adriana Webster University

Vitali, Mark Southern Illinois University - Edwardsville

Walker, Isabell Southern Illinois University - Edwardsville

Weinman, Zach Truman State University

Wendle, Peter Southern Illinois University - Edwardsville

Whitelaw, Abigail Missouri State University

Wickenhauser, Ryan University of Illinois – Urbana-Champaign

Wiemers, Maddie Southern Illinois University - Carbondale

Wilton, Mary Saint Louis University

Youngblood, Marshall Millikin University

Zigrang, Audrey University of Missouri - Columbia

