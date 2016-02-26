Marquette Catholic seeking applicants for dance team, new bowling teams Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON - Marquette Catholic High School is happy to announce that they are seeking applicants to fulfill a new coaching position with the school's new boys and girls bowling team. The school is also accepting applications for a dance coach for the upcoming school year. Article continues after sponsor message Those interested in applying for either of these positions are directed to contact MCHS Athletic Director Jack Holmes at 618-463-0583 or submit their resumes via email at jholmes@marquettecatholic.org. Related Video: Print Version Submit a News Tip watch live → Live Now Our Daily Show! Ft. ASO, OSF, Eagle Fest, Funky Planet, and more!