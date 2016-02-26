Marquette Catholic seeking applicants for dance team, new bowling teams
ALTON - Marquette Catholic High School is happy to announce that they are seeking applicants to fulfill a new coaching position with the school's new boys and girls bowling team. The school is also accepting applications for a dance coach for the upcoming school year.
Those interested in applying for either of these positions are directed to contact MCHS Athletic Director Jack Holmes at 618-463-0583 or submit their resumes via email at jholmes@marquettecatholic.org.
