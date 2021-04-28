ALTON - Marquette Catholic recently recognized its softball seniors:

Makensie Card

Kiley Kirchner

Abby Porter

Abby Sullivan

Below is a bio and other info about the girls:

Makensie Card is the daughter of Paul & Tracy Moore. She has been on the softball team for four years. Her future plans are to attend University of Tampa to major in Geoscience.

Her favorite memory is staying in the hotel with Abby & Bailey. She would like to thank her parents, teammates and coach for all their support.

Kiley Kirchner is the daughter of Susan & Jarrod Kirchner. She has been on the softball team for four years. She has been on the STL Softball Player Watch List 2021, 2019 Second team All-State, 2019 All Conference, 2019 First Team Infield and Belleville News-Democrat Infield. 2018 All conference outfield, all metro spring team 2019, athlete of the week, IHSA Record books 3 times. Her future plans are to attend Missouri State University to study business and pre-law. Her favorite memory is winning the regional her freshman year and bus rides with her team. She would like to thank her parents, teammates and coach and especially her hitting coach Jim Powell.

Abby Porter is the daughter of Anthony & Amanda Porter. She has been on the Softball team for four years. Her future plans are to attend Southern Illinois University Edwardsville and major in nursing. Her favorite memory is the bus rides and playing with my best friends. She would like to thank her coaches and her parents for supporting and helping her throughout the last four years.

Abby Sullivan is the daughter Tim & Shauna Sullivan. She has been on the softball team for four years. She was third team all-conference center field her freshman year, 1st team all-conference center fielder and second team all-area her sophomore year. Her future plans are to attend Monmouth College to play softball and major in Engineering. Her favorite memory is playing middle infield with her bestie. She would like to thank her parents for their support, the Marquette coaches for their encouragement and Mr. Slaughter for being my #1 fan.

