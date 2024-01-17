ALTON - The following Alton Marquette Catholic Fall Teams achieved a cumulative team grade point average during the 2023-24 season qualifying them for this IHSA Academic award.

Marquette Catholic said it is very rewarding to see teamwork both in competition and in the classroom. The IHSA will post the schools qualifying for this award on IHSA website. They will also include the list of all schools that qualified in their 2024-25 State Final Program for each sport.

Boys Football

Girls Volleyball

Girls Cross Country

Girls Golf

Girls Tennis

Boys Golf

Boys Soccer