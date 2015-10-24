JACKSONVILLE – Marquette Catholic's boys soccer team pulled off a huge upset Friday night.

The Explorers got a 62nd-minute goal from Jacob File on a restart and 12 saves from Brandon Sanfillippo – including one on a first-half penalty kick – as they shocked Chatham Glenwood 1-0 in the IHSA Class 2A Jacksonville Regional final.

Marquette, who won the 2013 IHSA Class 1A championship, advanced to next week's Columbia Sectional, where they will face the host Eagles in a 5 p.m. semifinal match; Columbia won its own regional with a 3-1 win over Marion Friday evening. The Explorers-Eagles winner will meet Quincy Notre Dame or Jersey out of the Effingham Regional final or the Carbondale Regional champion in the final Oct. 30.

File's goal came off a free kick from Kwame Ngwa near the Titan penalty area; all File had to do was head the ball into the net for the goal. Sanfillippo kept the match scoreless in the first half when he turned back a Henry Rademaker penalty kick attempt.

QND-Jersey final match moved to Jersey

Saturday's QND-Jersey final was moved to Jersey after a request from the Raiders to change the venue for the match. QND would have had to undertake a three-hour bus ride to get to Effingham, where the match was originally scheduled; the Panthers were looking at a two-and-a-half-hour ride to the match venue.

The match is still scheduled for 3 p.m. Saturday, with the winner also advancing to the Columbia Sectional.

