ALTON - Marquette Catholic High School has a major expansion announcement coming at 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 24, at the school at 219 East Fourth Street.

The media has been invited for a press event on Wednesday at Marquette to detail information about the announcement.

Marquette Catholic Principal Mike Slaughter said he is very excited for the kids and the Marquette faculty for the upcoming expansion that will be detailed at the press conference."

“This is very big news for Marquette Catholic,” he said.

Rob Stephan, who is coordinating the press conference for Marquette Catholic, confirmed the announcement will detail a physical expansion for Marquette in its current location. He said he did not want to go beyond that message at this time.

Marquette Catholic High School is a college preparatory co-educational school in Alton, IL, founded in 1927. The current MCHS enrollment of 412 students comes from more than twenty-five feeder schools throughout Illinois and Missouri.

Riverbender.com will attend the press conference and present information soon after to the public.

