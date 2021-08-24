GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

ROXANA INVITATIONAL

EXPLORERS WIN THREE, OILERS TAKE TWO, SOUTHWESTERN AND CALHOUN DROP TWO OF THREE IN FIRST DAY OF ROXANA INVITATIONAL: The girls volleyball season got underway in earnest as Marquette Catholic won three matches, East Alton-Wood River and Hardin Calhoun won two of its three matches and Piasa Southwestern lost two of their three matches in the first day of the group stage in the Roxana Invitational tournament.

In the Group A scores, Marquette defeated Gillespie 25-12, 25-20, the Oilers won over Dupo 25-17, 25-17, the Explorers won over EAWR 25-7, 25-14, the Tigers won over the Miners 25-19, 22-25, 15-10, it was Marquette over Dupo 25-7, 25-14 and the Oilers won over Gillespie 22-25, 25-13, 16-14.

Marquette Catholic Coach Sue Heinz said she feels her volleyball team opened the Roxana Invite strong while trying out a couple of different lineups.

"We definitely have some things to work on to get to the level of play that this Marquette team is capable of performing," she said. "With the continued consistent play of seniors Allison Woolbright, Abby Williams, Allison Geiger, and Olivia Ellebracht as well as junior Kylie Murray, I believe this team can finish out the tournament on Saturday strong."

Coach Heinz provided this synopsis of the evening:

Marquette defeated Gillespie 25-12, 25-20.

Statistical leaders for Marquette were:

Allison Woolbright with 10 service points, 7 aces, 6 assists and 5 digs.

Kylie Murray with 10 service points and 3 kills.

Olivia Ellebracht with 5 kills.

Marquette then defeated Wood River 25-7, 25-14.

Leaders for Marquette were:

Allison Woolbright with 10 service points, 3 aces, and 5 assists.

Abby Williams with 9 service points and 3 aces.

Kylie Murray with 4 kills and a solo block.

Allison Geiger with 3 kills and a solo block.

Marquette ended the evening with another win against Dupo 25-11, 25-14.

Leaders for Marquette were:

Kylie Murray with 10 service points, 6 aces, and 3 kills.

Allison Woolbright with 8 service points, 3 aces, and 7 assists.

Torrie Fox with 3 kills and 2 aces.

Over in Group B, Auburn defeated Calhoun 25-19, 23-25, 15-10, it was Brussels winning over the Piasa Birds 25-15, 25-18, Southwestern bouncing back to defeat the Trojans 25-19, 25-17, the Warriors won over the Raiders 25-19, 24-26, 15-7, Auburn winning over Brussels 25-17, 19-25, 15-10 and Calhoun defeated Southwestern 25-15, 25-19.

Group C, featuring Jersey, Father McGivney Catholic, Granite City and Mt. Olive, and Group D, with the host Shells, Civic Memorial, Valmeyer and Bunker Hill, are set to play on Tuesday.Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

