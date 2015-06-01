Marquette Catholic High School has hired current Offensive Coordinator Coach Darrell Angleton to be the Interim Head Football Coach, effective immediately. He replaces Matt Bucher, who resigned ten days ago as both Head Football Coach and full-time business teacher, in order to accept a position in the private sector.

“We are fortunate to have someone like Coach Angleton on the staff. He has been a high school or youth coach for 12 years. He already puts a tremendous amount of time into the Marquette program and most importantly, has a passion for coaching student athletes. He can step right in to lead the program. We will re-evaluate the program at the end of the season”, said Sara Ulrich, MCHS Athletic Director.

“Like everyone else I was sad to see Coach Bucher move on, but I’m also honored to be asked to lead this program and cannot wait to get started”, said Coach Angleton. “Marquette has a strong football tradition. As someone who played for Charlie Raich and Bill Smith at Roxana I recognize how much a strong football tradition can mean to a school and the community. Having been on the Marquette staff now for a few years, I know how much this program means to our alumni and the Marquette family. I hope to make them proud”, added Angleton.

The Marquette football program has earned a spot in the IHSA playoffs eight of the last nine years, has 21 total playoff appearances and has won 456 games since the program’s inception in 1927. Coach Angleton, 50, is a 1982 graduate of Roxana High School. During his junior and senior year he was an All-Conference lineman and was a member of the 1981 team that, with an 11-1 record, made the Class 4A Semi-Finals. Angleton is 1987 graduate of University of Missouri-Rolla (B.S. in Geological Engineering) and a 2002 graduate of the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College. He recently retired as a Lieutenant.