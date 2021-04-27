ALTON - Marquette Catholic honored its talented group of girls volleyball seniors recently.

Marquette Catholic head girls volleyball coach Sue Heinz commended the players for their efforts this season and said they will be extremely missed. The seniors closed their varsity volleyball season for the Explorers with a 12-7 mark.

This is the list of the seniors and their parents:

Rachel Heinz – Jeffrey & Sue Heinz

Ellie Jacobs – Jerome & Lauren Jacobs

Kristine Lauritzen – Jeff & Shannon Lauritzen

Article continues after sponsor message

Emma Menke – Shawn & Jenny Menke

Grace Nicholson – Christopher & Christine Nicholson

Nova Silliman – Chris & Suzanne Silliman

Claire Spain – Tom & Erin Spain

Josey Wahl – Chris Wahl