ALTON - Marquette Catholic honored its talented group of girls volleyball seniors recently.

Marquette Catholic head girls volleyball coach Sue Heinz commended the players for their efforts this season and said they will be extremely missed. The seniors closed their varsity volleyball season for the Explorers with a 12-7 mark.

This is the list of the seniors and their parents:

Rachel Heinz – Jeffrey & Sue Heinz

Ellie Jacobs – Jerome & Lauren Jacobs

Kristine Lauritzen – Jeff & Shannon Lauritzen

Emma Menke – Shawn & Jenny Menke

Grace Nicholson – Christopher & Christine Nicholson

Nova Silliman – Chris & Suzanne Silliman

Claire Spain – Tom & Erin Spain

Josey Wahl – Chris Wahl

Marquette won their last game of the season at Greenville 25-14, 25-16.
Statistical leaders for Marquette were:
Rachel Heinz with 9 service points, 4 aces, 12 assists, 3 kills and 9 digs
Nova Silliman with 8 service points, 1 ace and 11 digs
Olivia Ellebracht with 8 kills
Kylie Murray with 5 kills and 1 solo block
Ellie Jacobs with 6 service points and 16 digs
Kristine Lauritzen with 5 kills
Allison Woolbright with 6 assists, 5 service points and 9 digs