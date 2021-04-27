Marquette Catholic Honors Girls Volleyball Seniors, Finish 12-7 With Win Over Greenville
ALTON - Marquette Catholic honored its talented group of girls volleyball seniors recently.
Marquette Catholic head girls volleyball coach Sue Heinz commended the players for their efforts this season and said they will be extremely missed. The seniors closed their varsity volleyball season for the Explorers with a 12-7 mark.
This is the list of the seniors and their parents:
Rachel Heinz – Jeffrey & Sue Heinz
Ellie Jacobs – Jerome & Lauren Jacobs
Kristine Lauritzen – Jeff & Shannon Lauritzen
Emma Menke – Shawn & Jenny Menke
Grace Nicholson – Christopher & Christine Nicholson
Nova Silliman – Chris & Suzanne Silliman
Claire Spain – Tom & Erin Spain
Josey Wahl – Chris Wahl
