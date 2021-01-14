ALTON - Marquette Catholic High School has hired Dr. Barbara Fleming to be the Principal for the 2021-2022 school year. Fleming will succeed Michael E. Slaughter, who will retire June 30, 2021, after leading the co-educational, private school for the past 14 years.

“As a graduate of Marquette myself, I am honored to be selected and look forward to getting started,” said Fleming. “Dr. Fleming has a wealth of administrative and management experience. We are excited for her to lead our efforts to expand curriculum and build upon our long history of academic success,” said Gerard Fischer, President of the Marquette Board of Directors.

Dr. Fleming has served as the Director of Special Education for the Parkway School District for the past eight years. Fleming also served as the Director of Elementary Education, and Director of Federal Programs and Early Childhood Education, for the Ferguson-Florissant School District. She also served as a principal for ten years.

Fleming earned a Bachelor of Science in Education from the University of Missouri, as well as her Master's and Doctorate degrees in Education from the University of Missouri-St. Louis, where she has been an Adjunct Professor for the past six years. Fleming is certified as a Principal and Superintendent.

“Dr. Fleming checked a lot of the boxes we were looking for in a chief academic leader. Her long-time relationship with Marquette Catholic will allow her to continue the traditions that are at the heart of the MCHS family”, said Dave Bartosiak, chair of the principal search committee.

Marquette Catholic is a college-prep school with an enrollment of 421 students. The class of 2020 earned, on average, $98,000 in college scholarships per student while completing 15,193 hours of community service in the greater Alton community.

