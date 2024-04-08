ALTON – The Marquette Catholic High School Department of Theater and Music continues its long-standing tradition with a presentation of "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat" at 7 p.m. on April 11, 12 and 13 at the Ruth Klaus Stage in the school auditorium at 219 E. 4th Street.

MCHS Theater and Music Director Brett Klaus said more than 40 students are involved in the musical.

He said, “The production features Marquette student actors, dancers, musicians and crew as well as students from several area elementary schools.”

He added, “The orchestra includes several professional musicians from the St. Louis area.”

The musical, with lyrics by Tim Rice and music by Andrew Lloyd Weber, is the story of Joseph, son of Jacob, and his jealous brothers from the Book of Genesis.

Robert Price, MCHS Theology faculty, is the assistant director. Choreography is by Mary Fox. Jason Davis, MCHS staff, serves as the technical director.

Klaus said the spring musical is a tradition at the high school.

"There is also a fall play as well as a Christmas program," Klaus said.

“It wasn't at all my plan to do another big show (like Peter Pan last year) that featured so many kids, but the war in Gaza and the fact that we did a horror play that was too scary for young kids to be included last fall, I wanted to do something inclusive and topical," he added.

Klaus also said, “Lyrics from the musical ‘For we have been promised a land of our own’ was why I chose this show. But as events of the war have changed, I decided to include elements of the music in the Jewish Synagogue to remind Israel of its humanity. It's subtle, but those that know the show will notice an added dimension they won't be expecting. It's also a love letter to teachers; the importance of teaching as we are the guardians of these stories and ultimately an influence on a child's ability to dream.”

Tickets are $10 and are available at www.marquettecatholic.org/theatertickets or can be purchased at the door.

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of The Really Useful Group.

