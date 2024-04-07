ALTON - Marquette Catholic High School has announced the appointment of Rich Eisenauer as the new Head Girls Volleyball Coach.

“Coach Eisenauer has an impressive background in coaching at the high school, college, and club level and a passion for developing young athletes, and we look forward to him getting started,” said Brian Hoener, Marquette Catholic Athletic Director.

Rich Eisenauer brings a wealth of experience to the Explorers staff, having served as a coach for the H2 Volleyball Club and Principia College, where he held various coaching positions including Head Volleyball Coach and Head Softball Coach.

Eisenauer has a Bachelor of Arts in History and Education from Principia.

Expressing his excitement about joining Marquette Catholic High School, Coach Eisenauer shared, "I am thrilled to have the opportunity to lead the Girls Volleyball program at Marquette Catholic High School. The program has had strong interest across all three levels in the past and I am looking forward to building on that foundation. We have talented student-athletes here and I look forward to helping them reach their full potential on and off the court."

