ST. LOUIS COUNTY - Three Marquette Catholic High School sophomore students were rescued Wednesday when the vehicle they were traveling in went off an overpass at Highway 367 and Lindbergh in North St. Louis County.

Two of those involved in the crash had serious injuries and each was moved carefully up the ravine before all three were transported for further hospital evaluation. The condition of those involved was not yet released.

Marquette held a prayer service at school Wednesday for the students. Students, in general, reported later to school Wednesday because juniors were taking a PSAT test.

“We prayed as a Marquette family in the gym for the students in the car accident on their way to school,” Principal Dr. Barbara Fleming said in a release to parents, “The students were given the support they needed.”

The students are minors, so their names were not released at the prayer service.

At the Marquette Catholic-Brussels volleyball match, a moment of prayer was held before the varsity contest.

Spanish Lake and Blackjack first responders were on the scene quickly for the Wednesday morning St. Louis County accident and had to extract the victims, then they were positioned in basket stretchers and moved up the ravine.

