



ALTON - The Marquette Catholic Explorers girls and boys golf, girls tennis, boys golf and girls cross country teams, received the IHSA Team Academic Award for the 2020-2021 season.

The IHSA Team Academic Award was initially introduced by Riverside-Brookfield High School, is designed to reward teamwork not only in competition but in the classroom as well. This award will recognize those teams that maintain a grade point average of 3.0 or higher throughout their respective season.

The Marquette Catholic Girls Tennis team had a 3.81 total cumulative team grade point average on a 4.0 scale, followed by the Girls Cross Country Team with a 3.68 then the Girls Golf Team 3.63 and finally the Boys Golf Team who had a 3.56.

“It is very rewarding to see teamwork both in competition and in the classroom.” IHSA Assistant Executive Director Stacey Lambert said.

Marquette Catholic head girls golf coach Deb Walsh said she is extremely proud of her squad and the girls tennis, boys golf and girls cross country squad efforts in the classroom and in athletics.

"Obviously, this was a different season with the COVID-19 Pandemic," she said. "Our girls kept up with their studies and worked hard on both the golf course and in academics. One of the first things we say at school is girls golf comes second to academics. The girls responded really well and kept everything up. They just work hard in both the classroom and on the golf course."

Walsh said there is a academic standard that needs to be kept to wear the blue and white athletic colors at Marquette Catholic High School.

"It isn't easy for the girls during golf season because they pratice and have matches after school, then sometimes might not get home until 8:30 to 9 at night, but they still keep their grades up," Walsh said. "I am so proud of them."

